67 travelers among 428 cases in J&K, covid-19 tally crosses 33000 mark

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 428 new covid-19 cases, including 67 travelers, taking the total count to 33075.

Among the new cases, 154 cases were from Jammu Division and 274 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, Srinagar reported 78, Baramulla 9, Pulwama 14, Budgam 27

Anantnag 14, Kulgam 11, Shopian 6, Kupwara 25, Bandipora 65, Ganderbal 25, Jammu 65, Rajouri 12,

Kathua 14, Udhampur 19, Ramban 6, Samba 15, Doda 4, Poonch 12, Reasi 2 and Kishtwar 5.

Meanwhile, 373 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—95 from Jammu Division and 278 from Kashmir.

“People are informed that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap & water and following good respiratory etiquettes & hygiene,” government said, adding, “As a measure for social distancing in public places & workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.”