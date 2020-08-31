67 travelers among 535 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, total 37698

67 travelers were among 535 COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 37698.

Official sources told news agency GNS that 290 were reported from Kashmir and 245 from Jammu division.

Giving the district-wise details of the cases, they said, Srinagar reported 90, Baramulla 16, Pulwama 52, Budgam 25, Anantnag 18, Bandipora 38, Kupwara 19, Kulgam 7, Shopian 7, Ganderbal 18, Jammu 139, Rajouri 13, Kathua 33, Udhampur 27, Samba 6, Ramban 1, Doda 9, Poonch 3, Reasi 6, and Kishtwar 8.

505 more COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals—110 from Jammu Division and 395 from Kashmir Division.