Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 6:45 PM

69 Start-ups registered in J&K under Startup India scheme

As of now, the J&K government is focussing on sectors such as food processing, agriculture, renewable energy, handicrafts and handloom for promoting start-ups, they said.
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Sixty-nine start-ups have been registered in Jammu and Kashmir under the Startup India scheme, officials said.

According to data from the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), 69 start-ups have been registered in the Union Territory, officials said here.

As of now, the J&K government is focussing on sectors such as food processing, agriculture, renewable energy, handicrafts and handloom for promoting start-ups, they said.

To enable the start-up ecosystem and create awareness, outreach and scouting of start-ups, www.startupjk.com has also been made live, they added.

The Government of India has announced a Rs 945-crore Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), which will be operational from April 1, 2021, to 2025 to promote and boost start-up ecosystem across the country.

In the same light, the Jammu & Kashmir administration is working to encourage start-ups and foster innovation, thereby creating jobs and boost economy, they said.

