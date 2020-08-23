GK Top News, Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 12:54 AM

69,239 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 caseload past 30-lakh mark

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 12:54 AM
File Representational Photo
File Representational Photo

India’s COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, the country’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

90-year-old man, CRPF trooper among seven die of COVID-19 in J&K

Andrabi gets 'India Inspiration Women award'

'Will support efforts for restoration of Art 370'

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of GM Rather

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.

There are 7,07,668 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

Latest News
Representational Image

Uploading documents while preparing bills in treasury through JKPaySys mandated in J&K

Representational Pic

Govt directs competent authorities to issue domicile certificates within five working days

GK Photo

Three of nomad family, livestock buried under landslide in Mahore

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

90-year-old man, CRPF trooper among seven die of COVID-19 in J&K

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 8,01,147 samples being tested on Saturday.

Related News