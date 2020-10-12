India, Latest News
IANS
Patna,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 5:50 PM

7 gang rape woman in Bihar's Buxar, kill son

While returning home, she was intercepted by the accused and taken to a nearby forest area, where they took turns raping her.
IANS
Patna,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 5:50 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Seven men in Bihar’s Buxar district gang raped a woman and killed her 5-year-old son, an official said on Monday. One person has been arrested.

The incident was reported near Chaigain village on Saturday. A man-hunt is underway to nab the others, police said.

Trending News

Coordination Committee civil secretariat employees calls on Chief Secretary

Students stage protest in Sopore, seek mass promotion

11 covid19 deaths, 398 fresh cases in J&K

Representational Pic

NIA arrests one more in former Dy SP's case

The victim had visited a bank in the village to deposit money. While returning home, she was intercepted by the accused and taken to a nearby forest area, where they took turns raping her.

Their brutality did not end there. The accused then strangulated the mother and son (who had accompanied her) using ropes and threw them into a canal. The men thought them to be dead.

However, passersby rescued them and took them to Sadar hospital where doctors declared the child brought dead. The woman survived.

Latest News

Coordination Committee civil secretariat employees calls on Chief Secretary

JKPM demands revocation of property tax

Representational Image

Cross-LoC shelling continues for 2nd day in Poonch

Ex-minister Mohammed Sharief Niaz passes away

“The medical examination of the victim is complete and report is awaited. We have arrested one of the accused named Munni Ram and raids are on to nab others,” said K.K. Singh, SDPO of Dumraon range.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha slammed the law and order situation in Bihar. “It is pathetic. Similar to Hatras. The CM and deputy CM have no control over law and order in the state.”

Tagged in ,
Related News