70 people fined for not wearing face masks in J&K's Samba

Seventy persons were booked and fined for violations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Friday where people are asked to mandatorily wear face masks at public places without any exemption during lockdown relaxation conditions, police said.

During patrolling in the district, police booked a total of 70 violators from different areas for not wearing face masks and charged them Rs 500 fine from each violator, officials said.

The wearing of face masks has been made mandatory for the general public as well as government employees in Samba district to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Police has appealed to its citizens to wear face masks, follow all the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.