70-year-old Baramulla resident dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 118

A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient from Baramulla district died at CD hospital here on Friday, taking the fatality count due to virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 118.

The 70-year-old male patient was shifted to CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients, on July 2, Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Salim Tak told GNS.

“The patient was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” he said. Sources said the deceased was running a medical shop.

With this death, 118 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 104 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 27 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (19), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Budgam (10), Anantnag (9), Jammu(8), Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.