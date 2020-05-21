70 year old Budgam woman dies of Covid-19; J&K death toll 19

A- 70- year-old Budgam woman who had tested positive for covid-19 on May 18 died at CD hospital Srinagar today, officials said.

Dr Salim Khan Nodal officer for covid-19 at GMC Srinagar told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a 70-year old female from Parisabad, Budgam who was initially admitted at SMHS Hospital on 15th May, tested positive for COVID-19 and died at CD hospital on Thursday.

She was a case of COPD with restrictive lung disease and COVID pneumonia and she died in ICU of CD Hospital after sudden cardiac arrest, he added.

With her death, the number of people who have died of the Novel Coronavirus has reached 19 in J&K – 17 in Kashmir and 2 in Jammu region.