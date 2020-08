701 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 33776

The Government on Tuesday informed that 701 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 139 from Jammu division and 562 from Kashmir division, were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 33776.

Also 14 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 11 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 389 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 79 from Jammu Division and 310 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 33776 positive cases, 7544 are Active Positive, 25594 have recovered and 638 have died; 50 in Jammu division and 588 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 888127 test results available, 854351 samples have been tested as negative till August 25, 2020.

Till date 437664 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 43416 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7544 in isolation and 41030 under home surveillance. Besides, 345036 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 8357 positive cases (including 208 cases reported today) with 1454 Active Positive, 6703 recovered (including 102 cases recovered today), 200 deaths; Baramulla has 2678 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 574 Active Positive, 2006 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Pulwama reported 2386 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 457 active positive cases, 1883 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Kulgam has 1868 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 266 Active Positive, 1571 recoveries, 31 deaths; Shopian has 1637 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 91 Active Positive, 1519 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 27 deaths; Anantnag district has 2146 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 470 Active Positive, 1630 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Budgam has 2207 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 566 Active Positive and 1587 recovered (including 43 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Kupwara has 1894 positive cases (including 55 cases reported today) with 604 Active Positive, 1246 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 44 deaths; Bandipora has 1952 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today) with 898 Active Positive, 1030 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 24 deaths and Ganderbal has 1238 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 577 active positive cases, 643 recoveries (including 33 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 2463 positive cases (including 76 cases reported today) with 697 active positive cases, 1732 recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today), 34 deaths; Rajouri has 841 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 85 active positive cases, 753 recovered (including 09 cases reported today), 03 deaths; Ramban has 648 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 27 active positive, 620 recoveries, 01 death; Kathua has 755 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 126 Active positive, 627 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 02 death; Udhampur has 737 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 110 active positive cases, 625 recovered, 02 deaths; Samba has 659 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 210 Active Positive, 447 recoveries (including 07 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Doda has 377 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 58 active positive cases, 317 recoveries (including 08 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 376 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 69 active positive, 304 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Reasi has 360 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 187 active positive, 173 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and Kishtwar has 197 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 18 active positive cases and 178 recoveries (including 03 cases reported today) and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 33776 positive cases in J&K 6075 have been reported as travelers while 27701 as others.