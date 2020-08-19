GK Top News, Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 12:28 AM

708 fresh Covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 30000

102 are from Jammu division, 606 were reported from Kashmir Valley.
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

43 travelers were among 708 covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the overall count to 30034 in J&K.

While 102 are from Jammu division, 606 were reported from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 229 cases, Baramulla 35, Pulwama 24, Budgam 88, Anantnag 48, Kulgam 19, Shopian 10, Kupwara 43, Bandipora 48, Ganderbal 62, Jammu 41, Rajouri 4, Kathua 4, Udhampur 2, Ramban 2, Samba 10, Doda 3, Poonch 1,
Reasi 34 and Kishtwar 1.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 7253 cases followed by Baramulla with 2510, Pulwama 2146, Budgam 1922,Kulgam 1747, Shopian 1589, Anantnag 1905, Kupwara 1680, Bandipora 1583 and Ganderbal 1051.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 2074 cases, Rajouri 794, Ramban 631, Kathua 681, Udhampur 664, Samba 599, Doda 350, Poonch 333, Reasi 336 and Kishtwar 186.

Moreover, sources said 611 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals, 175 from Jammu Division and 436 from Kashmir Valley.

