71 travelers among 655 new cases; J&K covid-19 tally now 35135

Seventy-one travelers were among 655 new covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the overall count to 35135.

Official sources told news agency GNS that that among the new cases, 158 were reported from from Jammu Division and 497 from Kashmir valley.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, they said, Srinagar reported 182 cases, Baramulla 33, Pulwama 42, Budgam 60, Anantnag 27, Kulgam 8, Shopian 23, Kupwara 46, Bandipora 51, Ganderbal 25, Jammu 87, Rajouri 7, Kathua 25, Udhampur 8, Samba 11, Doda 10, Poonch 5, Reasi 2 and Kishtwar 3.

Meanwhile, they said, 528 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—89 from Jammu and 439 from Kashmir.