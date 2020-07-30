Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 7:59 PM

72-hour-long restrictions imposed in Bandipora after spurt in Covid-19 cases

The restrictions were imposed on all shopkeepers except chemists and essential service providers.
Representational Photo
The district administration ordered 72 hour-long restrictions in Bandipora following a spurt in the number of COVID-19 Positive cases in the district, with effect from Friday, 31 July.

The restrictions were imposed on all shopkeepers except chemists and essential service providers. Apart from that complete restrictions have been imposed on the movement of public transport and on gatherings of four or more people.

The order issued here late Thursday said that more than 5000 persons were sampled out of which 295 were found positive, which include 50 service providers –Bakers, grocery, shopkeepers, butchers etc. Moreover, 10 persons died due to COVID in last two weeks, the order read.

The order also stated that a trend has been observed depicting an unusual increase in symptomatic cases as well as random samples turning COVID positives.

The order cited that the precautionary measures like wearing masks and social distancing by public and shopkeepers were not found satisfactory.

