Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 20, 2020, 9:07 PM

73 new COVID-19 cases detected in JK; total number of cases reaches 1,390

Of the fresh cases, 36 cases are from Jammu and 37 from Kashmir, they said.
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 73 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,390, officials said.

The officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 1,390.

Of these, 1,188 are in Kashmir and 202 in Jammu, they added.

While there were 694 active cases in the union territory 560 in Kashmir and 134 in Jammu, 678 patients have recovered, they said.

The UT has witnessed 18 coronavirus disease-related deaths.

