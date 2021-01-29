Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 7:46 PM

76 new COVID cases, 1 death in J&K

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 7:46 PM
A health worker collects the nasal swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo
A health worker collects the nasal swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 76 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,24,373, even as one death due to the virus took place in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Trending News
GK Photo

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident on Srinagar's Gupkar road, no injury reported

Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 32 cases, including 22 travellers, followed by 11 in Jammu district. Baramulla was the only other district to have double-digit positive cases in the past 24 hours.

While nine districts — Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Doda, Kathua Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban — did not report any fresh cases, eight others recorded cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases was 823 in the union territory, while 1,21,617 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Latest News
GK Photo

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident on Srinagar's Gupkar road, no injury reported

Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Image for representational purpose only [File]

Telegram makes it official to import your WhatsApp chat history

One death was reported from Kashmir division in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the virus to 1,933.

Tagged in
Related News