76 travelers among 449 new covid-19 cases reported in J&K, total 28470

100 cases were from Jammu Division and 349 from Kashmir Valley.
76 travelers were among 449 covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 28470.

Among them, 100 cases were from Jammu Division and 349 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district-wise details, sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar recorded 129 cases, Baramulla 42, Pulwama 24, Budgam 31, Anantnag 23, Shopian 5, Kupwara 27, Bandipora 43, Ganderbal 25, Jammu 58, Rajouri 6, Kathua 8, Udhampur 3, Samba 8, Doda 3, Poonch 7 and Reasi 7.

In Kashmir, Srinagar continues to top the list with 6915 cases followed by Baramulla with 2429, Pulwama 2053, Budgam 1787, Kulgam 1697, Shopian 1570, Anantnag 1772, Kupwara 1525, Bandipora 1426 and Ganderbal 919.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1965 cases, Rajouri 786, Ramban 624, Kathua 663, Udhampur 649, Samba 567, Doda 337, Poonch 328, Reasi 277and Kishtwar 181.

Moreover, 267 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals–97 from Jammu Division and 170 from Kashmir Valley, they added.

