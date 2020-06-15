79 CRPF personnel among 183 new Covid-19 cases in J&K; overall tally now 5224

79 CRPF personnel, an army soldier and a policeman were among 183 fresh cases of novel coronavirus reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far on Monday. The cases, which also include two pregnant women and several shopkeepers, take the overall tally of the covid-19 patients in J&K to 5224.

Official sources told news agency GNS that while 126 cases were confirmed at the viral diagnostic laboratory at SKIMS Soura, 57 cases were reported from various other laboratories.

Among the 57 cases, 14 were reported from Srinagar followed by Pulwama (8), Udhampur (7), Samba(6), Ramban (4), Reasi (3), two each in Kulgam, Budgam and Kupwara while one case each has been reported from Ganderbal, Kathua and Kishtwar.

Sources told GNS that among the 57 cases, 14 were confirmed at the CD hospital’s diagnostic laboratory and included a soldier (31) from 42 Rashtriya Rifles stationed at Tral, a 40-year-old policeman from Awantipora police station, two pregnant women—both aged 32-year-old each, one from Wanpoh and Rahmoo—besides as many shopkeepers—45-year-old female from Duderhama Ganderbal and a 50-year-old male from Drabgam Pulwama.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, told GNS that out of the samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 126 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS among them 79 are from CRPF Battalions, 19 from Shopian, 14 from Kupwara, six from Baramulla, three from Bandipora and one each from Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam and Kupwara.