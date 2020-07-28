79 travelers among 489 new COVID-19 cases; J&K tally now 18879

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 489 novel coronavirus cases including 79 travelers, taking the overall count to 18879 in J&K. Among them, 134 were reported from Jammu and 355 from Kashmir.

Giving district wise details, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 138 cases, Baramulla 30, Kulgam 7, Shopian 21, Anantnag 4, Kupwara 28, Pulwama 39, Budgam 32, Bandipora 23, Ganderbal 33, Jammu 43, Kathua 19, Rajouri 23, Udhampur 8, Ramban 23, Samba 6 and Doda 2.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 4273 cases followed by Baramulla with 1815, Kulgam 1475, Shopian 1412, Anantnag 1233, Pulwama 1296, Kupwara 1066, Budgam 1183, Bandipora 675, and Ganderbal 384.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 940 cases, Rajouri 600, Ramban 525, Kathua 494, Udhampur 417, Samba 392, Doda 259, Poonch 192, Reasi 119, and Kishtwar 129. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 18897—14812 in Kashmir and 4067 in Jammu.

Meanwhile, 483 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. They include 46 from Jammu division and 437 from Kashmir Valley.