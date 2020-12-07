Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 7, 2020, 10:43 AM

8.16% votes polled till 9 am in 4th phase of J&K DDC elections

Moreover, in 4th phase, 717322 electors are eligible to cast their votes including 376797 males and 340525 females.
The 4th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 8.16 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 09:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 5.14%, Bandipora 7.56%, Baramulla 7.17%, Ganderbal 3.77%, Budgam 6.56%, Pulwama 1.39%, Shopian 0.57%, Kulgam 0.57% and Anantnag 2.77% till 09:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 13.05%, Doda 12.99%, Ramban 9.92%, Reasi 7.99%, Kathua 14.55%, Samba 16.30%, Jammu 14.25%, Rajouri 13.63% and Poonch 13.74% till 09:00 am.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 4.21% while Jammu Division recorded 12.29% upto 09:00 am.

In phase 4th of DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 34 constituencies, 17 each from Jammu and Kashmir Divisions, for which 1910 polling stations, 781 in Jammu division and 1129 in Kashmir division  have been set up for the smooth conduct of elections.

