8.79% votes polled till 9 am in 6th phase of J&K DDC elections

The 6th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 8.79 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 09:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 1.81%, Baramulla 3.10%, Kulgam 4.09%, Shopian 0.51%, Anantnag 2.40%, Bandipora 9.53%, Ganderbal 5.39%, Kupwara 5.52% and Budgam 6.40% till 09:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Udhampur has recorded voting percentage of 11.54%, Jammu 15.08%, Kathua 12.55%, Ramban 8.63%, Doda 9.19%, Samba 16.38%, Poonch 14.56%, Rajouri 11.25% and Reasi 14.57% till 09:00 am.

Moreover it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 4.17% while Jammu Division recorded 12.73% upto 09:00 am.

In the 6th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 14 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

Moreover, for smooth conduct of elections, 2071 polling stations, 1208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu division have been setup in this phase, where 748301 electors (390432 male and 357869 female voters) will exercise their right to franchise.