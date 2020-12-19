Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 12:30 PM

8.93% votes polled till 9 am in last phase of J&K DDC elections

The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 5.54% while Jammu Division recorded 12.43% up to 09:00 am.
Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
The 8th and last phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 8.93% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 09:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 1.38%, Baramulla 8.62%, Kulgam 1.36%, Shopian 1.03%, Anantnag 0.62%, Bandipora 12.94%, Kupwara 11.52% and Budgam 6.55% till 09:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 12.88%, Udhampur 8.30%, Jammu 8.51%, Kathua 13.42%, Ramban 10.01%, Doda 8.95%, Samba 17.91%, Poonch 14.86%, Rajouri 15.94% and Reasi 17.17% till 09:00 am.

Moreover it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 5.54% while Jammu Division recorded 12.43% upto 09:00 am.

In the 8th and last Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 28 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 15 from Jammu division, where 83 and 85 candidates are in fray respectively.

1703 polling stations have been setup in last phase of DDC Elections, 1028 in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.

