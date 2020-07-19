Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 19, 2020, 9:23 PM

80 travelers among 701 test COVID-19 positive, J&K total reaches 13899

10 minors, 6 pregnant women, several security personnel among new infections; 646 Discharged
File Representational Photo
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 701 new COVID-19 infections, taking the overall case count to 13899 in J&K.

Official sources told news agency GNS 100 cases were confirmed from Jammu and 601 from Kashmir Valley including six pregnant women, ten minors, some JK Bank Employees besides several paramilitary CRPF and army personnel.

Giving the district wise details, they said Srinagar reported 290 cases, Baramulla 53, Kulgam 7, Shopian 21, Anantnag 28, Kupwara 84, Pulwama 46, Budgam 21, Bandipora 27, Ganderbal 24, Jammu 40, Kathua 8, Rajouri 40, Udhampur 7, Doda 3 and Reasi 2.

Most of the fresh cases were confirmed at SKIMS Soura and CD hospital laboratories, sources said.

