80 travellers among 156 fresh Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 4730

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 156 cases of covid-19, taking the overall tally 4730.

Sources said that among the fresh cases, 80 are travelers and remaining 76 locals. Also with the fresh cases, Baramulla and Srinagar have crossed 500-mark. Earlier Kulgam district crossed the mark and have 570 cases presently.

The cases include Shopian (38) followed by Kathua (26), Ramban (21), Samba (14), Poonch (12), Jammu (8), Baramulla (7), Budgam (6), Kupwara (5), Srinagar (5), Pulwama (4), Doda (3), Kulgam (2), Anantnag (1), Rajouri (2), Reasi (1) and Kishtwar (1).

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, told news agency GNS that out of the samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 56 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that among them, 22 are from Shopian, ten from Baramulla, six from Srinagar, five each from Kulgam and Kupwara, two each from

Bandipora and Anantnag besides one from Pulwama.

However, sources said two tests were those of persons who had tested positive earlier (repeat).

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of the samples processed, 32 tested positive—26 from Shopian and six from Budgam.