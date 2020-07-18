80-year-old Bandipora woman dies of covid-19, J&K toll 232

An 80-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Bandipora died at a hospital here, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 232, officials said on Saturday.

The octogenarian was admitted on July 11 as a case of “hypertension, Community Acquired Pneumonia with shock with MODS. She died at 11.p.m. last night,” a senior doctor at SKIMS told GNS.

With her death, 214 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (23), Shopian (18), 17 each in Anantnag and Budgam (17), Kupwara (13), Jammu (11), Pulwama (10), four each in Ganderbal and Bandipora (4), Doda (2) and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Kathua.