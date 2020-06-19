80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

With the death of an octogenarian at SKIMS Soura here, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 74 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The deceased, an 80-year-old man, was a resident of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

According to Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Professor Farooq Jan, he died two days after his admission to the hospital at 1:25 p.m. on June 17 with “hypertension,T2DM with CAP with cardiac failure”.

“His sampling for Covid-19 was done on the same day and came out to be positive on June 18. The patient expired at 9 a.m. today,” Professor Jan added, according to news agency GNS.

Earlier, a 79-year-old Covid-19 patient from Nowshera area of Srinagar died at the tertiary care hospital. The man with history of travel to Saudia Arabia was admitted to SKIMS Soura on June 8 and died in Infectious Disease Block of the hospital at around 11:15 p.m. last night, Professor Jan said.

So far, 74 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—nine from Jammu and 65 from the Valley. Srinagar district with 18 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Shopian (9), Kulgam (8), six each in Anantnag and Jammu, Kupwara (five), Budgam (three ), Pulwama (two) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.