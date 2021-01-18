Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 18, 2021, 9:30 PM

82 fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K, one more dies

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 26 new cases, followed by 13 each in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 82 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the infection tally to 1,23,425, while another death raised the toll to 1,922, officials said.

Thirty-six of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 26 new cases, followed by 13 each in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

While six districts — Baramulla, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch Ramban and Kishtwar — did not report any fresh cases, 11 other districts had fresh cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,111 in the union territory, while 1,20,392 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The new death was reported from Jammu division, they said.

