84 travelers among 666 new covid-19 cases in J&K

84 travelers were among 666 new covid-19 infections reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last twenty-four hours, officials said.

They said 126 of them were from Jammu division and 540 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 32647.

Giving district-wise break of the cases, officials sources told GNS that Srinagar reported 258 cases, Baramulla 34, Pulwama 37, Budgam 40, Anantnag 47, Kulgam 27, Shopian 3, Kupwara 34, Bandipora 27, Ganderbal 33, Jammu 60, Rajouri 12, Kathua 12, Udhampur 7, Ramban 2, Samba 15, Doda 2, Poonch 9 and Reasi 7.

Moreover 434 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 109 from Jammu Division and 325 from Kashmir Division.

“People are informed that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap & water and following good respiratory etiquettes & hygiene,” they said, adding, “As a measure for social distancing in public places & workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.”