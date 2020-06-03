86-year-old Pattan resident's sample returns positive five days after death; J&K Covid19 toll 34

Five days after his death and subsequent burial, swab samples of an 86-year-old man from Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district returned positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 34.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the octogenarian, a resident of Hamray Pattan, died on May 29 and his sample was taken at the local Community Health Centre.

The authorities had allowed the burial of the elderly as per covid-19 protocol after his family agreed to it, sources said. His sample report returned positive at CD hospital diagnostic laboratory today.

Confirming it, Deputy Commissioner Baramula Dr G N Itoo told GNS that the man had died on way to CHC Pattan. “They (concerned officials) had taken a decision to allow family to bury him as per Covid-19 protocol after (family) agreed to it,” he said.

With this latest fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 34. So far Srinagar district and Baramulla have reported highest number of the fatalities—7 each, followed by Anantnag five, Kulgam four, two each from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Kupwara Doda and Udhampur.