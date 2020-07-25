88 travelers among 523 new covid-19 cases in J&K, tally crosses 17000-mark

Eighty-eight travelers were among 523 new covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the overall tally past 17000-mark in J&K.

Officials said that among them, 156 were reported from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir Valley even as 300 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

Giving the district-wise breakup, officials sources told GNS that Srinagar reported 145, Baramulla 18, Kulgam 6, Shopian 11, Pulwama 62, Bandipora 30, Ganderbal 9, Jammu 66, Kathua 27, Rajouri 16, Udhampur 2, Ramban 9, Samba 2, Poonch 4, Kishtwar 10 and Reasi 2.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 3793 cases followed by Baramulla with 1758, Kulgam 1443, Shopian 1363, Anantnag 1151, Pulwama 1194, Kupwara 1018, Budgam 1040, Bandipora 591, and Ganderbal 318.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 823 cases, Rajouri 524, Ramban 472, Kathua 460, Udhampur 388, Samba 364, Doda 228, Poonch 170, Reasi 101, and Kishtwar 106. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 17305—13669 in Kashmir and 3636 in Jammu. Among all cases, 9517 patients have recovered—7550 in the Valley and 1967 in Jammu division.

Meanwhile, among the 300 discharged today, they said, 41 were from Jammu Division and 259 from Kashmir Valley.