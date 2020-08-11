88 travelers among 564 new covid-19 cases in J&K, tally nears 26K mark

Jammu and Kashmir reported 564 new covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 25931.

With 88 travelers among them, 133 cases were reported from Jammu division and 431 from Kashmir division, official sources added.

Giving district-wise break-up, officials sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 90 cases, Baramulla 53,

Pulwama 37, Kulgam 23, Shopian 2, Anantnag 42, Budgam 39, Kupwara 33, Bandipora 67, Ganderbal 45,

Jammu 72, Rajouri 4, Ramban 6, Kathua 10, Udhampur 6, Samba 7, Doda 2, Poonch 14, Reasi 7 and

Kishtwar 5.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 6350 cases followed by Baramulla with 2231, Pulwama 1897, Kulgam 1642, Budgam 1609, Shopian 1536, Anantnag 1612, Kupwara 1306, Bandipora 1168 and Ganderbal 734.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1685 cases, Rajouri 767, Ramban 611, Kathua 612, Udhampur 631, Samba 529, Doda 317, Poonch 289, Reasi 235 and Kishtwar 170.

Meanwhile, 604 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—149 from Jammu Division and 455 from Kashmir Valley, they added.