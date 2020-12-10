9.46% votes polled till 9 am in 5th phase of J&K DDC elections

The 5th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 9.46 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 09:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 1.85%, Baramulla 8.01%, Kulgam 3.94%, Shopian 0.47%, Anantnag 3.19%, Bandipora 6.61%, Ganderbal 3.46%, Kupwara 5.19% and Budgam 8.34% till 09:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 10.57%, Udhampur 8%, Jammu 16.63%, Kathua 12.60%, Ramban 9.62%, Doda 11.17%, Samba 17.14%, Poonch 14.34%, Rajouri 15.72% and Reasi 12.15% till 09:00 am.

The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 4.81% while Jammu Division recorded 13.58% up to 09:00 am.

In the 5th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 37 DDC constituencies, 17 from Kashmir division and 20 from Jammu division.