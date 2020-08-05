90 travelers among 559 new covid-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 22959

Ninety travelers were among 559 new covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the overall count to 22959.

Among them, 96 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 463 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise break-up of the cases, sources said that Srinagar reported 160, Baramulla 29, Pulwama 105, Kulgam 27, seven each in Shopian and Anantnag, Budgam 41, Kupwara 2, Bandipora 44,

Ganderbal 41, Jammu 61, Rajouri 5, Kathua 8, Udhampur 12, Samba 5, Poonch 3 and Kishtwar 2.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 5590 cases followed by Baramulla with 1997, Pulwama 1733, Kulgam 1552, Shopian 1492, Anantnag 1417, Kupwara 1163, Budgam 1368, Bandipora 865, and Ganderbal 560.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1361 cases, Rajouri 746, Ramban 574, Kathua 559, Udhampur 593, Samba 462, Doda 299, Poonch 251, Reasi 198 and Kishtwar 157. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 22955—17755 in Kashmir and 5200 in Jammu.

Moreover, officials said, 388 more patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals and include 91 from Jammu division and 297 from Kashmir Valley. So far, 15244 patients have been discharged—3264 from Jammu and 11980 from Kashmir.