90-year-old man's body found inside hospital in north Kashmir's Kupwara

The body of a 90-year-old man was found at Sub-District Hospital Kupwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday morning even as the police have recovered seventy thousand rupees from his possession.

SHO Bazaar Post, Nazir Ahmad told news agency GNS that the nonagenarian, Raj Mohammed Ghorsi, son of Kaloo Ghorsi, a resident of Amrohi area in Karnah is believed to have entered the health facility to take shelter due to prevailing chill on preceding night.

His body was found at the health facility by attendants of other patients today morning, the official said, adding that the man has possibly died due to extreme cold.

The SHO said that the body lies with the police and will be sent to his actual residence after conducting medico-legal formalities.

“We have recovered an amount of rupees seventy thousand from possession of the deceased man”, the official added.