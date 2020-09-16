91 travelers among 1590 fresh covid-19 cases in J&K, total 58244

1590 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 58244.

With 832 cases reported from Jammu region and 758 from Kashmir, this is for the fortnight now that Jammu and Kashmir recorded over one thousand infections in 24 hours in a row.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 225 infections, Budgam 119, Baramulla 92, Pulwama 70, Anantnag 37, Kupwara 74, Bandipora 42, Kulgam 13, Ganderbal 86, Jammu 221, Udhampur 44, Rajouri 147, Kathua 80, Samba 39, Poonch 92, Ramban 39, Doda 114, Reasi 24 and Kishtwar 32.

Moreover, they said, 747 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals 275 from Jammu Division and 472 from Kashmir.