915 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths in J&K

A day after recording the highest single day count of covid-19 cases this year, Jammu and Kashmir reported 915 fresh infections even as five more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases, 288 cases were reported from Jammu division and 627 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 138390.

Officials told news agency GNS that all five fatalities were reported from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall death count to 2034, with 1282 from Kashmir and 752 from Jammu.

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 362 cases, Baramulla 111, Budgam 27, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 38, Anantnag 25, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 15, Shopian 14, Jammu 192, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 4, Doda 8, Kathua 11, Samba 11, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 8, Ramban 3 and Reasi 48.

There are 7335 active cases in the union Territory, 2332 in Jammu and 5003 in Kashmir, they added.