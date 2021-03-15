94 new COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir; no fresh death reported

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 94 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1.28 lakh, while no fresh death was reported, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, nine were from the Jammu division and 85 from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 49 cases, followed by 13 in Kupwara district. Eleven districts did not report any fresh case, while seven other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases is 937, while 1.25 lakh patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll stands at 1,974 and the infection tally is 1,27,734.