95-year-old Shopian man dies of covid-19, J&K toll 160

A 95-year-old man from Shopian died, two days after he was admitted to SKIMS Bemina here, taking the number of people succumbing to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 160.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Bemina, Dr Shifa Deva told news agency GNS that the nonagenarian was suffering from pneumonia besides had other underlying ailments. “He died at 7 p.m.” she added.

Earlier, a 75-year-old man from Kupwara district died at the hospital, one among the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in Kashmir. The septuagenarian was referred from SKIMS Soura, Dr Deva said.

“The patient was suffering from Hypertension, COPD, pneumonia and had renal injury. The patient was very sick,” she added.

Earlier, a 35-year-old covid-19 positive woman from Srinagar died at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities meant for the management of the covid-19 patients here. The woman was shifted from SMHS Hospital to CD hospital on July 8.

“The young woman was suffering from hypertension, acute bilateral pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome. She died at around 9 a.m. today,” Medical Superintendent of the CD hospital Dr Salim Tak told GNS.

Meanwhile, two elderly covid-19 patients from Anantnag and Srinagar districts respectively died at the hospital.

While one of them, an 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district died last night the other, an 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of the central Kashmir passed away early today.

Dr Tak told GNS that the octogenarian from Kokernag area was admitted on July 4 and had bilateral pneumonia. “He died last night.”

Regarding Habba Kadal resident, Dr Tak said that he was admitted on July 7 and died this morning.

“He was diabetic, hypertensive and had Community Acquired Pneumonia,” he added.

With these deaths, 145 people in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (16), Anantnag (13), Budgam (11), Jammu (9), Kupwara (8), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.