96-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19; J&K toll 256

A 96-year-old man from Pattan area of Baramulla district on Tuesday died of novel coronavirus, taking the number of people who succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 256.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the nonagenarian died two days after he was admitted to CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in the Kashmir Valley.

The elderly was suffering from multiple ailments including hypertension, Type-2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Dementia, etc, they said.

“He was admitted as a severe Covid19. At 6 a.m. today, the man suffered cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 6:10 a.m,” they added.

With his death, 236 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Srinagar district with 63 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (54), Kulgam (24), 19 each in Shopian and Budgam, Anantnag (18), Pulwama (14), Kupwara (15), Jammu(12), Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.