Jammu, Latest News
Jammu ,
UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 4:59 PM

Abducted teen girl rescued, accused arrested in Jammu

The police on Wednesday rescued a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted a week ago and arrested the accused from Jammu, officials said.

The girl was allegedly abducted by a man, identified as named Amit Kumar (21), from Purkhoo and a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kanachak Police Station on the complaint of her father on June 24, a police official said.

Police teams raided various places over the past week and finally rescued the girl from a house on the outskirts of Jammu early on Wednesday morning.

The accused was also arrested and further investigation is underway, the official said.

