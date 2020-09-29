Latest News, Sports
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 29, 2020, 9:03 PM

Abdul Samad third J&K cricketer to play in IPL

Samad was selected by Sunrisers for their side on the back of solid performance for J&K in the Ranji Trophy.
File Image of Abdul Samad
File Image of Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad, a talented 18-year-old cricketer from Jammu, became the third player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

The hard hitting all-rounder who was bagged by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhs during last year’s auction, was handed his debut by the franchise against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

During the first two games of the franchise, Samad was kept on the bench.

Samad was selected by Sunrisers for their side on the back of solid performance for J&K in the Ranji Trophy.

He had scored a couple of centuries and was also top six hitter in the entire tournament.

Before Samad, Parvez Rasool and Rasikh Salam have played in IPL from J&K while another cricketer Manzoor Pandav was not handed any game.

