Abdullah invites party leaders for meeting tomorrow after govt tells HC 'no leader under detention'

National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah has invited four senior members of the party for a meeting tomorrow after the government informed the High Court that none of the leaders was under detention.

“National Conference has taken cognizance of the stand taken by the Government in Hon’ble High Court in the Habeas Corpus matters filed by the President and Vice President of the party for securing the liberty of various leaders of the party that have been under an illegal house detention,” said a party spokesman, in a statement today.

“On a perusal of the reply the party has noticed that the Govt. has unequivocally submitted before the High Court that the no leader is under detention and that they are free to move subject to necessary security arrangements,” it said.

“Now relying fully on the stand of the Govt. before the HC that the members are free to move and expecting no hogwash on part of the government, the Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah has invited senior party members including Mr. Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mr. Abdul Rahim Rather, Mr. Mohammad Shafi Uri and Mr. Nasir Aslam Wani for a meeting at his residence on 20.8.2020 at 5 pm.”

The statement further read that the party is mindful of the present pandemic and accordingly the meeting with various leaders that have been under detention will be done in batches of 4 members per meeting. “Needless to add that all SOPs shall be strictly followed by all concerned,” said the statement.

“The party is hopeful that the liberty of the members under detention is now absolute and the meeting is held successfully on the appointed day.”