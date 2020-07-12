Abdullahs pay rich tributes to 13 July 1931 martyrs

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of 1931, saying the day marked the inauguration of struggle of Jammu and Kashmir against oppression and discrimination.

The day has an emblematic importance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it marked the launch of widespread people’s agitation for the restoration of their due human rights, said the party president.

“The brave men who laid their lives on the 13th of July 1931 belonged to a generation of wisdom, and vision. It was them who saw in darkness and despair a vision for the forthcoming generations, they envisioned a society free from bondage, discrimination and oppression. Every year we invocate, remember the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of 13 July 1931, the idea behind remembering them is not merely an act of reminiscing past, memorializing, there is more to it , on this day we galvanize our lives with their mission as was done by sher-e-Kashmir all through his life,” he said.

Dr Farooq said day of 13th July is the day of assertion of Jammu & Kashmir’s identity, rights of its people. “The day marks the shift from stoicism to dynamism. It was a fight of the tyrannized against a tyrant, of the oppressed against oppressors. It was on that day that a martyr who was breathing his last had told Sher-e-Kashmir that he had done his duty and that it was his duty now to proceed ahead, he said. Sher-e-Kashmir and Madr-e-Meharbaan along with other stalwarts of Kashmir’s freedom struggle, taking inspiration from the Matyrs of 1931 carried forward their mission of uprooting the yolk of feudalism from J&K. I on this day pay my earnest tributes to all the martyrs who laid their lives on that day to secure a new dawn of freedom for future generations. The martyrs of 1931 will continue to be a beacon of light for us and for the coming generations. Every single drop of their blood is sacred to us,” he said.

The Party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to the Martyrs said that the 13th July marks the collective defiance of the oppressed against oppressors. “The day is the watershed moment in the people’s struggle for restoration of their universal human rights. It was their valor that inspired millions of other to rise against the then despotic and autocratic regime. We observe the day to reiterate our commitment to fight evil with kindness, violence with non-violence and peaceful struggle. I on this day pay my humble tributes to all the martyrs who laid their lives for securing a dignified life to future generations,” he said.

Among others Party’s General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr.Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs. The functionaries said that the National Conference will continue to struggle towards realization of dreams of the martyrs. Meantime party’s parent body, YNC, Women’s wing, minority cell, and Legal wing functionaries; Zonal presidents, vice Presidents; District Presidents have also paid rich tributes to the martyrs.