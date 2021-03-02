India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 12:58 PM

'Above normal' temperature in north India this summer

"Below normal season minimum temperatures are likely over most of the sub-divisions of eastern part of the central India and few subdivisions of extreme northern part of the country."
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 12:58 PM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that there will be ‘above normal’ seasonal temperatures over North India during March to May.

The IMD stated this in a ‘Seasonal Outlook’ prepared for the sub-division averaged temperatures for the upcoming summer season from March to May.

Trending News
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mirwaiz placed under house detention again: Hurriyat

Besides North India, there will be above normal seasonal maximum temperatures over sub-divisions of northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India, according to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD.

However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the sub-divisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India, according to the ‘Seasonal Outlook’ report.

Besides this, above normal seasonal minimum temperatures are likely over most of the sub-divisions of north India along the foothills of Himalayas, the northeast, western part of central India and southern part of peninsular India.

Latest News
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

A health worker collects the nasal swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo

COVID-19: J&K records 81 new cases, 1 death

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Below normal season minimum temperatures are likely over most of the sub-divisions of eastern part of the central India and few subdivisions of extreme northern part of the country.

Currently, moderate La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific and sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are below normal over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast indicates that La Nina conditions are likely to sustain during the upcoming hot weather season.

Notably, the month of February was the second warmest in the national capital since 1901.

Maximum temperatures during the month were on average four degrees higher than normal, making it exceptionally warm.

Since 2016, the IMD has been issuing seasonal forecast outlooks for sub-division scale temperatures over the country for both hot and cold weather seasons based on predictions from the MMCFS.

The MMCFS has a spatial resolution of about 38 km and improved modules of model physics.

The seasonal temperature forecast outlook was prepared using MMCFS simulations based on the February 2021 initial conditions.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News