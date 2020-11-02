ABVP, NC workers in angry face-off after Farooq Abdullah's effigy burnt in Jammu

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Conference (NC) were involved in an angry face-off on Monday after the former burnt effigy of Farooq Abdullah and shouted slogans against the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) here.

Holding tricolours, the ABVP activists assembled outside the Bathindi house of NC President and MP, Dr Farooq Abdullah to express their anguish against the Gupkar Alliance – a joint platform of various political parties.

The local residents and NC workers also reached the spot after the ABVP activists burnt the effigy of Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

NC and ABVP workers in angry face-off

Both the groups confronted each other but timely intervention of the police personnel deployed there prevented the situation from turning worse.

“Both the groups came face to face though police in large numbers were present on the spot,” said the local eyewitness while claiming that the ABVP activists were compelled to flee from the spot.

The situation came under control after the ABVP activists fled from the spot. The NC supporters and locals started shouting slogans against the ABVP and alleged that an attempt was being made to “fuel the situation.”

“We hoist national flags. We need no certificate of nationalism from the ABVP. The ABVP activists want to disturb peace in Jammu that is why they came to Bathindi,” said a local.