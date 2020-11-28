Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
November 28, 2020

AC approves J&K Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy

Aims to fulfil objectives of National Broadband Mission
November 28, 2020
Representational Pic

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the Jammu and Kashmir Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy (JKCCIP), officials said today.

To further ease the laying of telecom infrastructure in J&K which includes both overhead (mobile towers) and underground (optical fiber) infrastructure, the new policy includes ‘Rights of Way’ (RoW) provisions which ensure hassle-free approval of RoW permissions in a speedy and time-bound manner through a single-window mechanism, said an official spokesman, in a statement.

Under the new policy, permissions/permits with 2 years validity will be issued to infrastructure providers for laying optical fiber cable (OFC) network/ underground telegraph infrastructure and installing telegraph infrastructure on open land.

To further facilitate the grant of permissions, the policy provides for the development of an online portal by the J&K e-Governance Agency within one year. Once live, the portal will serve the need for online processing of various applications along with their check-lists, besides hosting information on grievances, grievance redressal mechanism, workflow charts, and MIS reports, among others.

The policy also includes provisions of redressal of disputes between infrastructure providers and Government Authorities within 45 days of filing a grievance; through Apex and District Level Committees to be headed by Chief Secretary and concerned Deputy Commissioner, respectively.

Besides improving telecom and internet connectivity, this policy once notified, will significantly aid in achieving the objectives as enshrined in the National Broadband Mission and improve J&K’s ranking in the Broadband Readiness Index (BRI).

