ACB files disproportionate assets case against revenue official

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Kashmir on Tuesday registered a disproportionate asset case against Naib Tehsildar Rawalpora Srinagar for acquiring huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“A case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by ACB Srinagar into the allegations that Abdul Rashid Malla, Naib Tehsildar Rawalpora Srinagar is in possession of huge assets in the shape of shopping complex, palatial house etc,” said a statement issued by the ACB office in Srinagar.

The ACB also mentions the details of properties acquired by him, as well as by his relatives with effect from 2008 up to 2019.

“4 shops and land, near Grid Station, Chadoora Budgam, shopping complex at Doyen Chadoora, huge palatial house at Hassipora Chadoora, huge house near Imam Bada Chadoora, huge palatial house at Rawalpora, Big patch of land at Dawlatpora Chadoora and land with structure at Hassipora, Chadoora,” the statement reads.

A spokesman of the department said that during verification, it was further established that the suspect has received a salary of around Rs 45, 00,000 with effect from year 2008 up to 2019. “The mentioned properties acquired by him in the said period are worth crores of rupees which is totally disproportionate to his known sources of income,” he said.

The spokesman said that searches were conducted at Malla’s houses at Chadoora and Rawalpora areas.

“Some incriminating documents pertaining to the said case were recovered and seized. Further investigation of case is going on”

An FIR No. 25/2020 under section 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) of PC Act Svt. 2006 has been registered against the accused in police station ACB Srinagar.