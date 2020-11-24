Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 2:35 PM

ACB produces chargesheet against ex-CEO Jammu, beneficiaries in 'illegal' selection of class IV employees

'The selection of the candidates was done in an unfair, arbitrary and illegal manner'
Representational Photo
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu on Tuesday said it has filed a chargesheet against a former Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu, several other officials and 34 beneficiaries in connection with the ‘illegal’ selections of Class-IV employees in Education Department in Jammu in 2014.

The ACB in a statement said that it presented chargesheet in case (FIR No. 30/2014) U/S 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act 2006 and 120-B, 466, 468 and 471 RPC.P/S VOJ (now ACB) against Tarsem Lal, the then CEO Jammu (now retired) of Digiana Jammu, Surinder Kumar (then I/C ZEO Khour) of Ward No.1 Kashmiri Mohalla Akhnoor, Raj Kumar Gupta (then Master, Higher Secondary School R S Pura) of Kalli Janni Jammu, Bharat Bhushan (then Master in the office of CEO Jammu) of Village Sagoon Surinsar tehsil district Jammu, Sudesh Kumar (then Master GHS Dablalrh) of Pindi Sarochian R.S Pura Jammu and 34 other beneficiaries in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu.

“The accused public servant by way of forgery, tampering of record, fraudulent increase of academic and interview marks, acceptance of application forms after due date, finally managed selection of 34 candidates as class-IV employees,” the ACB said as per a statement issued to GNS.

“The selection of the candidates was done in an unfair, arbitrary and illegal manner by sheer abuse of their official position in order to confer undue benefit upon these 34 illegal beneficiaries,” it said. “Thus accused CEO under well knit conspiracy with co-accused public servants and beneficiaries by abuse of their authority helped the accused beneficiaries in getting qualified by managing insertion in their records.”

“The ACB Jammu after obtaining sanction for launching prosecution against an in service public servant from the Government, submitted the charge sheet of the case as envisaged under section 173 Cr.PC against the accused persons produced in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination,” GNS reported quoting the statement.

