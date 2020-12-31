Acting Chief Justice J&K High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal transferred to HC Calcutta

Kashmir, Latest News
The Acting Chief Justice of J&K High Court Rajesh Bindal was on Thursday transferred to Calcutta High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court,” reads an order by Ministry of Law and Justice, a copy of which lies with news agency GNS.

Justice Bindal has been directed to assume charge of his office in the Calcutta High Court.

