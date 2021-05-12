ADC Baramulla roughs up people defying Corona curfew, draws flak

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla on Wednesday was seen beating up people including women and elderly in the district for defying Corona curfew, drawing flak.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, ADC Baramulla, Mohammad Ahsan Mir is seen beating people randomly including elderly, a middle-aged and another young woman in the midst of a market in the north Kashmir district without prior warning.

After trying his stick on a middle-aged man, citing “lockdown”, the one minute odd video shows Mir then roughing up a man pulling a handcart nearby. The man leaves the cart to escape the sudden beating.

The ADC doesn’t even spare a middle-aged woman, the next victim, who also gets a strike or two of the stick. Fortunately, she is shielded by a man nearby.

While a young woman, apparently returning from work as can be guessed from her attire manages to somehow dodge Mir, an elderly is caught in a narrow alley and ultimately gets a beating towards the end of the video.

Netizens have fumed at the top officer for going berserk at the people irrespective of age and gender.

While some called for his sacking, others wondered “if he doesn’t have a mother, wife or daughter at home”.

Greater Kashmir repeatedly called and texted Mir for his comments over the matter, but he did not respond.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar said he has taken cognisance of the matter. “The issue shall be thoroughly enquired into and necessary action taken, ” Kumar told Greater Kashmir.