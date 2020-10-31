Kashmir, Latest News
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 3:17 PM

Admin issues notice to Tehsildar Uri, Boniyar for denying timely information on Roshni scheme

SDM Uri asked to furnish the correct and up to date information.
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 3:17 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla has issued a show cause notice to Tehsildar Uri and Boniyar for not furnishing information regarding state land under Roshni scheme within stipulated time.

“Despite express exigency associated with the matter as repeatedly brought into the notice of every officer/official involved in the preparation of information referred to in the subject, the information from Tehsildar Boniyar with respect to Tehsil Uri is still awaited,” reads the letter, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir.

Trending News
Representational Image

Elderly woman slips to death in north Kashmir's Uri

File Photo

Prominent religious cleric Mushtaq Veeri released

DGP Dilbag Singh while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of National Unity Day at Zewan in Srinagar. GK Photo

Militants who killed three BJP men in Kulgam identified, says Dilbag Singh

The ADC asked him to furnish the report within one day. “Therefore tehsildar Boniyar with additional charge as Tehsildar Uri is asked to show cause within one day in writing as to why action as warranted under law shall not be taken against him for his lackadaisical approach,” it reads.

“SDM Uri shall instantly take over the charge of Tehsildar Uri till further orders and furnish the correct and up to date information by today evening in any case,” the letter reads.

The order further directs Treasury officers Uri and Boniyar not to entertain any type of payment and bills preferred by Tehsildar Uri and Boniyar as DDO till further orders from the ADC Office.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Transferred Kashmir Administrative Services officer reinstated in Jammu

Congress party workers protesting against new land laws in Jammu on Saturday. Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Congress stages protest in Jammu against new land laws for JK

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at SKICC on Saturday. Photo: J&K Information Department

Unemployment will be over in five years, policy in offing: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Representational Photo

Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in JK's Kathua

ADC Baramulla Mohd Ahsan Mir said, “We have received the information from the concerned officer.”

Tagged in , ,
Related News