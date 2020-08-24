Administration announces 5-day lockdown in Baramulla district after spike in COVID-19 cases

Authorities on Monday announced lockdown in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for a period of five days from Tuesday in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

An order issued by Deputy commissioner Baramulla read: “In view of [the] spike in Covid-I 9 positive cases over [the] past few days across the district. it has become imperative to re-impose some restrictions in terms of Section 144 Crpc and section 34 of Disaster Management Act 2005, therefore there shall be following restrictions in the district from 25 August.”

“All shops/ business establishments in the District including main towns of Baramulla, Sopore, Pattan, Kunzar, Tangmarg, Kreeri Wagoora, Watergam. Rohama and Dangiwacha shall remain closed.

“There shall be complete restrictions on movement of public transport including Sumos, Taveras, Auto-Rickshaws etc. and only sick patients shall be allowed to move in designated routes. ARTO Baramulla shall ensure that no violation is allowed in this regard.”

The order further read that the activities related to agriculture, horticulture and work on developmental projects shall continue as per the SOPs already notified.

“Accordingly. the enforcement agencies shall allow the movement of the manpower/ staff connected with these activities, including vehicles carrying Hot Mix material. The movement of vehicles carrying fruit/vegetables may also be facilitated. The Banks/Financial Institutes shall carry out only Government related works,” read the order.

The order shall remain in force till 07 PM on 29 July.